Kawhi Leonard: Resting This Week About Maintenance More Than Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard says his four-game absence that will end Friday night was a way to make sure he's as close to 100 percent as possible for the playoffs.

Leonard told Michael Grange of Sportsnet the Raptors are "listening" as he works toward full strength after playing just nine games last season with the San Antonio Spurs because of a lingering quad injury. He didn't provide much detail about his overall health status, though:

The 27-year-old is enjoying a strong bounce-back campaign to the tune of 27.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game across 36 appearances. He ranks fourth in the NBA in player efficiency rating.

Toronto won the first three games Leonard missed for rest before dropping Wednesday's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

At 36-14, the Raptors are still tied with the Milwaukee Bucks atop the Eastern Conference and should cruise into the postseason, even if Leonard requires more rest periods during the season's second half.

While the 2014 NBA Finals MVP said the postseason is the reason for his rest breaks, his uncertain future is likely also part of the equation. He can become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't exercise his player option for 2019-20, and health concerns could impact his free-agent value.

His availability as the season wears on will be a storyline to watch, especially if he requires more multigame absences.

The Raptors will be happy to have him back on the floor when they battle red-hot James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Friday.