WWE Remakes 1991 Royal Rumble Poster with Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, More

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE revealed a re-imagined version of the 1991 Royal Rumble poster on Friday in anticipation of Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of WWE, artist Steven Chorney created a modern version of the poster featuring Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Elias, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose and Samoa Joe:

According to WWE.com, Chorney—who created the movie posters for Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade and Deadpool—put an updated spin on the original poster created by Joe Jusko in 1991.

The 1991 Royal Rumble poster depicted Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Big Boss Man, Sgt. Slaughter, Mr. Perfect, Texas Tornado, Legion of Doom, Earthquake and Tugboat marching down the street in a scene reminiscent of Westside Story:

A similar version of the poster was used for the 1992 Royal Rumble, and they are widely regarded as two of the most iconic posters in WWE pay-per-view history.

Hogan won the 1991 Royal Rumble by last eliminating Earthquake, and Rollins occupies the Hogan spot on the 2019 Royal Rumble poster.

Is it simply a coincidence?

Perhaps, but given his status as one of WWE's most popular faces, there would arguably be no better choice to face Universal champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania than Rollins.

