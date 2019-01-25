Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy Talks Missed PI in Saints vs. Rams on Senate Floor

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy used his time Friday on the Senate floor to question the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for the silence since officials missed an obvious pass interference call on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game.

"The state of Louisiana is outraged," Cassidy said about the missed call in the New Orleans Saints' 26-23 overtime loss.

Although Saints head coach Sean Payton said NFL head of officiating Al Riveron told him the officials "blew the call," neither Goodell nor the league office has released a statement on the potentially game-changing decision.

"Saints fans would like to have an accountability for the referees," Cassidy said. "People look into conflicts of interest. It has been pointed out that the referee who missed the call lives in Los Angeles. Is he a die-hard Rams fan? There is still no official statement from the NFL. Perhaps they could answer some of these questions."

He added: "It really is a taint upon the Super Bowl."

Craig Caplan of CSPAN provided further comments from Cassidy, who brought visuals to the floor:

Robey-Coleman, who admitted he should have been called for a foul on the play, received a $26,739 fine from the NFL on Friday for his hit on the controversial play.

Nevertheless, the Rams have advanced to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 where they will face the New England Patriots for the championship.