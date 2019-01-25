Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy Talks Missed PI in Saints vs. Rams on Senate Floor

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell watched the NFL’s conference championship games on his phone while flying home from South Africa last weekend. Campbell was stunned officials chose not to penalize Robey-Coleman for flattening Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy used his time Friday on the Senate floor to question the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for the silence since officials missed an obvious pass interference call on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game. 

"The state of Louisiana is outraged," Cassidy said about the missed call in the New Orleans Saints' 26-23 overtime loss.

Although Saints head coach Sean Payton said NFL head of officiating Al Riveron told him the officials "blew the call," neither Goodell nor the league office has released a statement on the potentially game-changing decision.

"Saints fans would like to have an accountability for the referees," Cassidy said. "People look into conflicts of interest. It has been pointed out that the referee who missed the call lives in Los Angeles. Is he a die-hard Rams fan? There is still no official statement from the NFL. Perhaps they could answer some of these questions."

He added: "It really is a taint upon the Super Bowl."

Craig Caplan of CSPAN provided further comments from Cassidy, who brought visuals to the floor:

Robey-Coleman, who admitted he should have been called for a foul on the play, received a $26,739 fine from the NFL on Friday for his hit on the controversial play.

Nevertheless, the Rams have advanced to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 where they will face the New England Patriots for the championship.

Related

    Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Controversial Hit in NFC Title Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Controversial Hit in NFC Title Game

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Vinatieri Reportedly Coming Back for 24th Season 🐐

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vinatieri Reportedly Coming Back for 24th Season 🐐

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kellen Moore Expected to Be Next Cowboys OC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kellen Moore Expected to Be Next Cowboys OC

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Best NFL Matches for Senior Bowl Stars 🤝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best NFL Matches for Senior Bowl Stars 🤝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report