Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Are Working on January Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs are working on bringing in new players before the close of the January transfer window.

Spurs were the only Premier League club not to make a signing in the summer window, but Pochettino said in a press conference that his club could strengthen before the end of the month:

"We are working. There are a few options. We will see if we are capable to deliver [on] it. Now, we have a space with [Mousa] Dembele gone.

"I am more than open to improve and to add players to the squad. You can find on the internet or my previous press conferences that I always say the same thing.

"If we can find the right player that is going to help us improve, then we will ... but we were never close. There is always a chance. We have still seven days [of the transfer window]."

Tottenham's squad is being stretched currently due to a spate of injuries. Key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli have both been ruled out until March with injuries.

Ben Davies has also been sidelined with a groin problem picked up in Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea:

Moussa Sissoko was also substituted in Thursday's defeat, but Pochettino says the midfielder "is OK, tired I think," per The Independent.

Football writer Miguel Delaney offered his view on where Spurs need to strengthen:

Tottenham have received some good news with one key player set to return. Heung-min Son's South Korea have been knocked out of the 2019 Asian Cup, meaning the forward can head back to north London.

The 26-year-old is expected to miss Sunday's FA Cup trip to Crystal Palace, but he could be in contention to play against Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday:

Spurs will be hoping Son can hit the ground running when he does return. The South Korean was in fine form before the Asian Cup with seven goals and five assists in his last six Tottenham appearances.