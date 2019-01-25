Nickell Robey-Coleman Fined $26,739 for Controversial Hit in NFC Title Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. New Orleans Saints fans have found some pretty creative ways to express their displeasure over the infamous “no call” during last weekend’s Saints-Rams championship game. But their newest tactic may make the loudest statement - a Super Bowl boycott. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his controversial hit in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. 

Per ESPN's Adam SchefterRobey-Coleman was docked $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis, which the officials didn't call a penalty on. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Robey-Coleman is going to appeal his fine. 

Lewis appeared to have Robey-Coleman beat on a 3rd-and-10 play from the Rams' 13-yard line that would have given New Orleans a first down with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

The Saints settled for a field goal that gave them a 20-17 lead. Greg Zuerlein tied the game in the final seconds of regulation after Los Angeles went 45 yards on its ensuing drive. 

Robey-Coleman admitted after the Rams' 23-20 overtime victory pass interference should have been called on the play.

"Yes, I got there too early," he told reporters. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

Even though Robey-Coleman could be be lighter in the wallet as a result of the play, he will surely be happy to trade that for the experience of playing in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. 

The Rams will try to win the franchise's second Super Bowl title against the AFC champion New England Patriots. 

