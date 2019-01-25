Super Bowl 2019: Date, Location, Ticket Price Costs for Patriots vs. Rams

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are just a couple of days away from making their trips to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Both teams have been at their training facilities, practicing during the bye weeks and installing game plans for the title game. Once the teams arrive in Atlanta and the media ascends in the city, there will be a number of distractions for players and coaches, and that's why the specific plans are made the week before.

That does not mean that multiple adjustments won't be made next week and more could be made as the game unfolds, but a big portion of the work is done the week prior to the game.

The AFC champion Patriots and NFC champion Rams appear to be two evenly matched teams in terms of talent. However, the Patriots have maximum experience as this is the ninth time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era that the team has made it to the Super Bowl.

The defending champion St. Louis Rams made it back to the big game for the second year in a row following the 1999 season as 14-point favorites over the Patriots. New England earned the 20-17 upset win, and the Rams haven't been back since.

The Rams left St. Louis following the 2015 season and returned to their long-time home in Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2016 season. They have made remarkable progress on the field since that point.

The Super Bowl will be played February 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will kickoff in the new Atlanta facility at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by CBS.

While the matchup appears compelling with the old master in Brady going up against the Rams' young signal caller in Jared Goff, and the Belichick head-to-head matchup with Sean McVay, this does not appear to be one of the hottest tickets in recent Super Bowl memory.

Tickets have not been available for public sale for several years. The NFL controls the distribution of the tickets, and they simply don't go up for sale to the public any longer.

As a result the league does not publicize the face value of the tickets, but those figures run from $1,000 to $5,000, per Tim Tucker of Cox Newspapers (h/t Boston.com).

The New England-L.A. Rams matchup may be excellent from a football fan's perspective, but it is not a good one from a ticket seller's perspective.

The Rams don't have the fan base that is willing to travel and pay big money to see the team in the Super Bowl, while the Patriots have been there so many times.

The ideal matchup from a ticket-sales perspective would have involved the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams have rabid fan bases that are hungry to see their team play for the championship. The Cowboys have not been to the Super Bowl since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX following the 1995 season, while the Chiefs have not been back to the Super Bowl since their famous 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV following the 1969 season.

Ticket prices down considerably from last year's matchup between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. The price cited by a Yahoo report found that tickets were being sold at $3,120 to get in, compared to $3,680 a year ago. Average ticket prices were $5,790, compared to $6,514 in 2018.

The prices could go up next week if a heavy volume of ticket buyers descend upon Atlanta because they think tickets can be purchased at a cheap price. However, if there is not an influx of new fans, the ticket prices are not likely to go up.

Stubhub listed tickets on its website for as low as $2,227. The more expensive tickets were in the $10-11,000-range.

The cheaper ticket prices were in the corners of the upper deck, while the most expensive seats are in the lower bowl close to the 50-yard line.