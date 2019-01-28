EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 24 Premier League Fixtures

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City can cut the gap at the top of the table to just one point to Liverpool on Tuesday when they travel to Newcastle United.

City trail the Reds by four points going into this round of games and will be big favourites at St. James' Park against the toiling Toon Army. Liverpool will have the chance to respond on Wednesday when they face Leicester City, whose manager Claude Puel is under major pressure after a poor run of results.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will be seeking to keep pressure on the top four when they host Burnley. Arsenal welcome Cardiff City and Chelsea visit Bournemouth, while Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to cement third spot when Watford visit Wembley.

Tuesday, January 29

7:45 p.m.—Arsenal vs. Cardiff City (2-0)

7:45 p.m.—Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)

7:45 p.m.—Huddersfield Town vs. Everton (1-2)

7:45 p.m.—Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United (1-1)

8 p.m.—Manchester United vs. Burnley (3-0)

8 p.m.—Newcastle United vs. Manchester City (0-2)

Wednesday, January 30

7:45 p.m.—Bournemouth vs. Chelsea (1-2)

7:45 p.m.—Southampton vs. Crystal Palace (1-1)

8 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Leicester City (2-0)

8 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford (1-0)

Leroy Sane, Manchester City

Earlier on in the campaign there were times when Sane was left on the bench by City boss Pep Guardiola, with the winger out of sorts following his exceptional 2017-18 season.

Now he's back to his best out on the left flank and looks like an indispensable part of the City side again as they gear up for a crucial spell of games in 2019.

Sane was on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the team's previous Premier League outing, and he's on course for yet another productive campaign in English football's top flight:

Against Newcastle it will be up to the likes of Sane to find space that can help pull apart what will be a massed rank of black and white shirts.

The Germany international will need to be smart in his movement, especially when making bursts from out to in. In addition, his close control will need to be tight in small spaces, and Sane will need to be ruthless when chances drop his way.

In matches like this he is often the man who cracks the game open for City and the winger will surely be too hot for Newcastle to handle here.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

It's obvious to point to Salah as Liverpool's danger man, but the way in which he's found his goalscoring groove in recent weeks is indicative of his performances last term, when he exploded into life in the second half of the campaign.

The Egyptian helped haul the Reds to a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace in their previous outing, with two goals in a game of major ups and downs.

After a Premier League season that started relatively slowly, he's the outright top scorer in the division again:

The former Roma man also brought up a half-century of goals in the top flight recently, doing so at a rate only few can better:

Given the issues being endured by Leicester, Salah will likely have another field day at the point of the attack. Puel is the most under-pressure manager in the division as things stand, and after three successive losses, a fourth may prompt the Foxes board into action.

Already this season Leicester have earned wins over City and Chelsea, meaning they aren't a team to be taken lightly. Still, with Salah in red-hot form, it's hard to see anything other than a comfortable Liverpool win on the day.