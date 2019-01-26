Pro Bowl 2019: AFC vs. NFC Rosters and Players to Watch

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Can't wait for next week's Super Bowl collision between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams?

Good news: The 2019 Pro Bowl will help to ease the pain. Competitive-ish football is on this weekend's schedule, as a host of NFL stars head to Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Because there's been so much roster turnover, it's worth running down who's in and who's out before we identify three players worth your viewing time.

AFC Roster

Offense

QB Patrick Mahomes, KC*

QB Philip Rivers, LAC (I)

QB Tom Brady, NE (I)

QB Andrew Luck, IND (R)

QB Deshaun Watson, HOU (R)

RB James Conner, PIT*

RB Melvin Gordon, LAC

RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (I)

RB Lamar Miller, HOU (R)

FB Anthony Sherman, KC*

WR DeAndre Hopkins* (I)

WR Tyreek Hill, KC*

WR Antonio Brown, PIT (I)

WR Keenan Allen, LAC

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (R)

WR Jarvis Landry, CLE (R)

TE Travis Kelce, KC* (I)

TE Eric Ebron, IND

TE Jared Cook, OAK (R)

OT Taylor Lewan, TEN*

OT Alejandro Villanueva, PIT*

OT Eric Fisher, KC

G David DeCastro, PIT* (I)

G Marshal Yanda, BAL

G Quenton Nelson, IND

G Joel Bitonio, CLE (R)

C Maurkice Pouncey, PIT*

C Mike Pouncey, LAC

Defense

DE J.J. Watt, HOU* (I)

DE Myles Garrett, CLE*

DE Melvin Ingram, LAC

DE Calais Campbell, JAX (R)

DT Geno Atkins, CIN* (I)

DT Jurrell Casey, TEN* (I)

DT Cameron Heyward, PIT

DT Kyle Williams, BUF (R)

DT Brandon Williams, BAL (R)

OLB Von Miller, DEN*

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, HOU* (I)

OLB Dee Ford, KC

OLB T.J. Watt, PIT (R)

ILB C.J. Mosley BAL

ILB Benardrick McKinney, HOU

CB Xavien Howard, MIA*

CB Jalen Ramsey, JAX*

CB Stephon Gilmore, NE (I)

CB Denzel Ward, CLE

CB Chris Harris Jr., DEN (R)

FS Derwin James, LAC*

FS Eric Weddle, BAL

SS Jamal Adams, NYJ

Special Teams

K Jason Myers, NYJ*

LS Casey Kreiter, DEN*

P Brett Kern, TEN*

RS Andre Roberts, NYJ*

ST Adrian Phillips, LAC*

NFC Roster

Offense

QB Drew Brees, NO* (I)

QB Jared Goff, LAR (I)

QB Aaron Rodgers, GB (I)

QB Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (R)

QB Russell Wilson, SEA (R)

QB Dak Prescott, DAL (R)

RB Todd Gurley, LAR* (I)

RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

RB Alvin Kamar, NO (R)

FB Kyle Juszczyk, SF*

WR Julio Jones, ATL* (I)

WR Michael Thomas, NO* (I)

WR Adam Thielen, MIN

WR Davante Adams, GB

WR Mike Evans, TB (R)

WR Amari Cooper, DAL (R)

TE Zach Ertz, PHI* (I)

TE George Kittle, SF

TE Austin Hooper, ATL (R)

OT Tyron Smith, DAL* (I)

OT Terron Armstead, NO*

OT Trent Williams, WAS (I)

OT Lane Johnson, PHI (R)

OT Jake Matthews, ATL (R)

G Zack Martin, DAL* (I)

G Brandon Brooks, PHI* (I)

G Trai Turner, CAR

G Andrus Peat, NO (R)

G Larry Warford, NO (R)

C Alex Mack, ATL*

C Max Unger, NO

Defense

DE Cameron Jordan, NO*

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DAL*

DE Danielle Hunter, MIN

DT Aaron Donald, LAR* (I)

DT Fletcher Cox, PHI* (I)

DT Akiem Hicks, CHI

DT DeForest Buckner, SF (R)

DT Kawann Short, CAR (R)

OLB Khalil Mack, CHI* (I)

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, WAS*

OLB Anthony Barr, MIN

OLB Olivier Vernon, NYG (R)

ILB Luke Kuechly, CAR* (I)

ILB Bobby Wagner, SEA

ILB Leighton Vander Esch, DAL (R)

CB Kyler Fuller, CHI*

CB Patrick Peterson, ARI*

CB Darius Slay, DET

CB Byron Jones, DAL

FS Eddie Jackson, CHI*

FS Harrison Smith, MIN

SS Landon Collins, NYG* (I)

SS Malcolm Jenkins, PHI (R)

Special Teams

K Aldrick Rosas, NYG*

LS Don Muhlbach, DET*

P Michael Dickson, SEA*

RS Tarik Cohen, CHI*

ST Cory Littleton, LAR* (I)

ST Michael Thomas, NYG (R)

(I) = won't play. (R) = replacement. * = starter.



Players To Watch

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Of the six signal-callers originally selected, Mahomes is the only one who will actually participate. Luckily, he'd probably be the preferred pick of the bulk of the audience, anyway.

The electric sophomore broke out in a monster way during his first season as Kansas City's starter. The 10th overall pick in 2017, Mahomes toyed with opposing defenses to the tune of 5,097 passing yards and 50 scoring strikes against just a dozen interceptions.

"I think he took everyone by surprise," Chiefs Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher told NFL.com's Herbie Teope. "There was a lot of hype around him, and I think he surpassed it."

As good as Mahomes looked against full-throttle NFL defenses, he might be video-game great in this exhibition setting. Between his rocket arm, mobility and improvisational skills, he's more than equipped to put on a show.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

No running back has won Pro Bowl MVP honors since then-rookie Adrian Peterson captured the 2008 honor by rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Guess who NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah called "the best RB prospect I've seen since Adrian Peterson" in December 2017? Barkley, who promptly set the NFL on fire by totaling 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 scores during his debut season.

"You can just see with the talent," Peterson said in October. "It's obvious, him being a rookie and what he's accomplished so far. That doesn't happen every year or even two or three or four years [where] that type of talent comes around."

There's never a bad time to watch Barkley. But his first Pro Bowl appearance against half-interested defenders could be a masterpiece.

Kyle Williams, DT, Buffalo Bills

This one hits you right in the #Feelz.

After 13 NFL seasons, Williams is heading to his sixth Pro Bowl. After that, it's family time for the 35-year-old, who announced his retirement last month and hasn't looked back since.

"It's time to go and be a dad," Williams told NFL Network's Deion Sanders.

Williams recorded 611 tackles, 103 tackles for loss and 48.5 sacks in his career. He even snagged his first (and last) reception in Buffalo's Week 17 victory over Miami. Don't be surprised if he's sent out with something special on Sunday.