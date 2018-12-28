Bills DT Kyle Williams Announces NFL Retirement After 13 Seasons with Buffalo

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams will retire following Sunday's 2018 season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Williams explained his decision in an open letter to Bills fans:

"There's no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that mean so much to me and my family. But it's time to hang up my cleats.

"A singular word sticks out when I look back on my NFL career. Grateful. To have spent this much time with one team. To have had the opportunity to get to know this organization, this community, and more importantly, the people. To have raised my family here. To have made countless memories and friendships, on and off the field.