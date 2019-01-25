Patriots Say Mascot Not Hospitalized After Jamal Adams Tackle

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

A New England Patriots team spokesperson said the individual inside the team mascot at the 2019 Pro Bowl was not hospitalized after receiving treatment Wednesday following a hit from New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

"He was not hospitalized. He did seek medical treatment from the on-site medic. It was a painful attack," the spokesperson said Friday, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

Adams told reporters Thursday he was informed the person was hospitalized and that he intended to check on his status:

"He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, 'You know what? Let me go tackle him.' I didn't hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard. I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn't nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy."

He also told ESPN's Dianna Russini the NFL wasn't happy about the incident:

There has been no indication of whether or not Adams will face league discipline or legal action as a result of the tackle.

The second-year safety earned his first Pro Bowl selection after racking up 115 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2018.

For now, he's still scheduled to take part in the league's All-Star Game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.