Burning Questions to Address After Bombshell Ronda Rousey WWE Rumor

Since arriving in WWE in January 2018, Ronda Rousey has been positioned as the face of women's wrestling on Raw. She has beaten everyone from Alexa Bliss to Nia Jax, Natalya to Ruby Riott, ensuring the WWE Universe knows without a shadow of doubt that she is the top star in the flagship's women's division.

If Dave Meltzer's report proves the more accurate of the two and Rousey is, in fact, finishing up with WWE, the company is left with the unenviable task of rebuilding its division and positioning someone to be its top star.

Sasha Banks would be the obvious choice, given her history in high-profile bouts. That she is being heated up just as Rousey's break/departure nears is an indication that WWE Creative may recognize as much. Her tag team partner Bayley is another solid option, but she feels too much like a sidekick after years of being treated as secondary.

Then there is Alexa Bliss, who was the centerpiece of the division before Rousey arrived. She has the experience to fill that role.

Maybe WWE calls up an NXT talent such as Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades would be a logical choice to replace her real-life bestie and continue the routine of legitimate badassery on Monday nights.

Whatever the case may be, even if Rousey steps away for a bit and comes back later, WWE Creative is going to have to anoint someone to take over as the focal point of the division in her absence. There are options and while none are quite as strongly booked as Rousey, they can carry the division in her absence.

The arrival of the Women's Tag Team Championships could help matters.