Girona vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

After midweek disappointment in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona will be seeking to bounce back in La Liga on Sunday when they visit Catalan rivals Girona.

The Blaugrana were well beaten by Sevilla 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final showdown at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Ernesto Valverde left Lionel Messi out of the squad for that match and the team were lifeless in attack as a result.

Girona were also in action in midweek, as they were beaten 4-2 by Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa. They're four points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga and will feel much better about their chances of survival if they can pull off a shock result here.

Both of these sides look to play on the front foot and that coupled with the vibrant support Girona receive at Montilivi should make for a fascinating encounter. Here are the odds for the game, the broadcast information and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Girona win (9/1)

Draw (17/4)

Barcelona win (1/3)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT), 10:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

Despite the quality within their squad and the money spent on playing staff in recent years, Barcelona continue to lean heavily on the influence of Messi. Once again, when he was absent in midweek the team toiled.

The Blaugrana showed their defensive weakness in the 2-0 loss to Sevilla and the fact they didn't grab an away goal in the tie makes their chances of a comeback all the more challenging in the second leg.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC thinks that with Messi back for the second leg the Catalan giants are still favourites to progress in the quarter-final:

The fact Messi will be back on Sunday also makes Barcelona the favourites to win at Girona, as they seek to cement their place at the top of the La Liga standings.

Valverde's side were nowhere near their best last weekend when they beat Leganes 3-1, with Messi again required to come off the bench and take the game away from the opposition. However, the victory ensured Barcelona are five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

While Messi has rightly earned a lot of plaudits this term, Luis Suarez turned 32 in the buildup to this game and as such a lot of reflecting has been done on his campaign and Barcelona career.

Not only is he still productive in front of goal—he has 15 in La Liga this season, a mark only Messi can better—he has been a creative foil for his team-mates too:

Girona are on a rotten run in La Liga, having failed to register a win in their last seven top-flight matches. On Thursday they did at least show an attacking edge against Real Madrid before letting two goals in late on.

While they are leaky at the back, in Cristhian Stuani they boast a player who will pose a big threat to the Barcelona defence:

If Girona start well and the crowd rallies then this match is potentially a dangerous one for Barcelona.

However, given the recent struggles of the hosts and the fact Barcelona will be able to recall a rested Messi to their starting XI, it's difficult to see the league leaders slipping up on Sunday.

Prediction: Girona 0-2 Barcelona