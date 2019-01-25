Giannis Wants to Draft Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's most versatile players, and he can add peacemaker to that list.

Antetokounmpo, who is one of the league's All-Star Game captains and therefore tasked with picking a roster of 11 All-Stars to play alongside, referenced the potential of selecting Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook for his team:

It's safe to say Embiid and Westbrook do not get along:

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Right Arrow Icon

After the Thunder's 117-115 win on Saturday, Westbrook made his opinions clear on where Embiid and him stand (warning: video contains profanity):

Embiid had a few comments of his own:

The feud has been going on for a few years now, with the two engaging in a few waves and stare downs, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post.

Embiid also tweeted out this picture after a Thunder-76ers game last year:

Westbrook is no stranger to a few disagreements, as noted by Rob Perez of the Action Network. However, the Westbrook vs. Embiid one seems more heated than most:

Embiid is a confirmed All-Star starter. Westbrook is not, but his spot as a reserve seems safe given his triple-double averages and the Thunder's third-place spot in the Western Conference.

We'll see what these two bring to the table as teammates (or opponents) during the All-Star Game on February 17. The draft is on Feb. 7.

The Thunder and 76ers also face each other once more on Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City.