Giannis Wants to Draft Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Giannis Wants to Draft Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid for 2019 NBA All-Star GameJanuary 25, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league's most versatile players, and he can add peacemaker to that list.
Antetokounmpo, who is one of the league's All-Star Game captains and therefore tasked with picking a roster of 11 All-Stars to play alongside, referenced the potential of selecting Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook for his team:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
.@Giannis_An34 just wants to bring everyone together 😅 https://t.co/DgvpV29Z2n
It's safe to say Embiid and Westbrook do not get along:
After the Thunder's 117-115 win on Saturday, Westbrook made his opinions clear on where Embiid and him stand (warning: video contains profanity):
Royce Young @royceyoung
Russell Westbrook on the foul from Joel Embiid, and then asked if they are “cool.” (Warning: language): https://t.co/7i0ahyEFTH
Embiid had a few comments of his own:
Ben Mallis @BenMallis
Joel Embiid on the fourth quarter incident with Russell Westbrook: “I don’t know why he was mad. He’s always in his feelings.” https://t.co/ZBj2go09jr
The feud has been going on for a few years now, with the two engaging in a few waves and stare downs, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post.
Embiid also tweeted out this picture after a Thunder-76ers game last year:
Westbrook is no stranger to a few disagreements, as noted by Rob Perez of the Action Network. However, the Westbrook vs. Embiid one seems more heated than most:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[NEW POST] The number of beefs Russell Westbrook has on his grill might be more than any player ever This is a study of them ALL and how to measure their temperatures RARE: Lance MEDIUM RARE: Jokic MEDIUM: Fox MEDIUM WELL: Zaza WELL DONE: Embiid/Beverley https://t.co/9RR7s8icYg
Embiid is a confirmed All-Star starter. Westbrook is not, but his spot as a reserve seems safe given his triple-double averages and the Thunder's third-place spot in the Western Conference.
We'll see what these two bring to the table as teammates (or opponents) during the All-Star Game on February 17. The draft is on Feb. 7.
The Thunder and 76ers also face each other once more on Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City.
NBA All-Star Starters Announced 🤩