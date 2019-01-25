Super Bowl 2019: Vegas Betting Odds, Updated Money Line for Patriots vs. Rams

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII take place in just over a week. With the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots involved, it's shaping up to be an epic contest. Of course, we completely understand if you non-Patriots and non-Rams out there are looking to make things a little more interesting.

There are plenty of ways to bet on the outcome of the Super Bowl, including against the spread, on the over/under and the money line—the amount needed to win $100 or win on a bet of $100. For example, a line of +120 means a wager of $100 would pay out $120.

We're here to examine all the latest outcome bets from OddsShark. We'll also run down scheduling information for the big game, along with the latest Super Bowl buzz.

Super Bowl LIII

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: NE -2.5, 57

Money Line

New England -150

Los Angeles +130

Rams Defense in Playoff Form

If the Patriots were facing off against the same Rams defense we saw in the regular season, New England might be even more heavily favored. During the regular season, Los Angeles allowed an average of 358.6 yards and 24 points per game, 19th and 20th in the NFL, respectively. In the postseason, they've allowed 299 yards and 22.5 points per contest.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips deserves a ton of credit for the turnaround, and he's getting it.

"We have a Hall of Fame D-coordinator," Rams cornerback Aqib Talib said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. "He put together a great game plan, and for the most part we did a good job executing."

Phillips and the Rams will benefit from having an extra week to prepare for Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. Of course, Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. also have two weeks to prepare for L.A.

Patriots Know They Need to Play Mistake-Free Football

Belichick and the Patriots are notorious sticklers for fundamentals and details. This should help in their preparation because they already know they're going to have to limit penalties and mistakes against Los Angeles.

"Very well coached, very—I would say offensively they are creative, but very fundamentally sound and execute extremely well," Belichick said. "They have the least penalties in the league offensively, they don't make many mistakes, they really do a great job of attacking defenses."

In addition to keeping down penalties, Los Angeles has limited the number of mistakes made by quarterback Jared Goff. In two postseason games, he's thrown just one interception and has been sacked only once.

The proverbial chess match between Belichick and offensive guru Sean McVay is going to play a big role in the outcome of this game—perhaps as big a role as any. There's a good chance the side that makes the fewest mistakes is going to come out on top.

Running Backs Could be Key to Patriots Offense

While Brady is rightfully the face of the New England offense, it could actually be running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White that propel the Patriots offense.

Part of the reason is that the Rams have struggled against the run this season. Los Angeles ranked just 23rd against the run (122.3 yards per game allowed) in the regular season. As previously mentioned, they've improved defensively in the playoffs, but improving against the run has had its cost.

As Doug Farrar of USA Today recently pointed out, the Rams have largely been forced to sell out against the run to stop it.

This is going to be a problem against New England. The Patriots have racked up 331 yards on the ground in two postseason games. They're going to force the Rams defense to creep up. That, in turn, will leave plenty of one-on-one opportunities for Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and the rest of New England's pass-catchers.

On the other side of the equation, if the Rams put in more defensive packs to counter Brady and the passing game, Michel, Burkhead and White are likely to run wild.