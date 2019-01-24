Benjamin Watson Calls Out Roger Goodell for Silence on Rams-Saints Controversy

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson called out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for his silence after Watson's team was on the wrong end of a crucial no-call near the end of the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams:

With the Saints and Rams tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter last Sunday, referees failed to call defensive pass interference on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, who knocked down Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis before the pass-catcher had a chance to make a play:

The Saints would have then earned a first down with the opportunity to run down the clock and kick a late field goal to win. However, New Orleans had to kick a field goal immediately, which gave the Rams enough time to tie the game in regulation. They did so, and Los Angeles eventually won in overtime 26-23.

            

