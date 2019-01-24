Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Defeat Bradley Beal, Wizards

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Stephen Curry had 38 points on 14-of-24 shooting as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-118 on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Trevor Ariza led the 20-27 Wizards with 27 points. Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The 34-14 Warriors have won nine straight.



What's Next?

The Wizards begin a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Warriors continue a five-game road swing versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

