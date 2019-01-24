Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Defeat Bradley Beal, Wizards

Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Defeat Bradley Beal, WizardsJanuary 25, 2019
Stephen Curry had 38 points on 14-of-24 shooting as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-118 on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Trevor Ariza led the 20-27 Wizards with 27 points. Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The 34-14 Warriors have won nine straight.
What's Next?
The Wizards begin a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Warriors continue a five-game road swing versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
