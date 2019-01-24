Stephen Curry Drops 38 as Kevin Durant, Warriors Defeat Bradley Beal, Wizards

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC -  JANUARY 24: Demarcus Cousins #0 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five on January 24, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. GarrabrantNBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Stephen Curry had 38 points on 14-of-24 shooting as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-118 on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Right Arrow Icon

Trevor Ariza led the 20-27 Wizards with 27 points. Bradley Beal added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The 34-14 Warriors have won nine straight.

             

What's Next?

The Wizards begin a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Warriors continue a five-game road swing versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

