Mike Conley Trade Rumors: Jazz Interested in Grizzlies PG

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Mike Conley as the Memphis Grizzlies gauge interest in their longtime point guard ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have spoken to Memphis but have not made a formal offer.

The Grizzlies have started listening to offers for Conley and Marc Gasol amid their slide out of the Western Conference playoff race, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Conley, 31, is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. He's bounced back to potential All-Star form after being limited to 12 games in 2017-18 following an Achilles injury.

Ricky Rubio has been Utah's starting point guard the last two years but has never quite been a seamless fit. Rubio's worked best throughout his career as a more traditional pick-and-roll ball-handler, finding small seams with his passing prowess to set up teammates. Quin Snyder's structured offensive system calls for far less freelancing and a more egalitarian approach, though Rubio has adapted.

Conley would represent an upgrade from both a talent and schematic standpoint. He's better away from the ball than Rubio, just as good (if not better) defensively and is a far better spot-up shooter and scorer. Conley's jumper hasn't been at peak performance this season, but his worst year would represent a career best from Rubio.

Finding the right financial and talent mix would be the most difficult aspect of a Conley deal. Rubio and his expiring contract would be a starting point, but he's making less than half ($14.8 million) of Conley's salary ($30.5 million).

A package of Rubio and Derrick Favors could work, but that has little value to the Grizzlies. Perhaps adding Grayson Allen and a future first-round pick is enough to move the needle. Favors remains a valuable member of the Jazz rotation who has embraced his more limited role. The Jazz still believe in Allen despite his struggles as a rookie.

If the Jazz think Conley's the missing piece to put them in the conference finals conversation, though, it's an interesting package.