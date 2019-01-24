NBA All-Star Game 2019: Predicting Team Rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

NBA All-Star Game 2019: Predicting Team Rosters for Team LeBron, Team GiannisJanuary 25, 2019
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be played February 17 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Before the best in the game take the floor for the annual midseason exhibition, there's the matter of sorting out two rosters' worth of stars.
On Thursday night, the five players from each conference who were voted as starters were announced:
The Eastern Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool! @Giannis_An34 @KyrieIrving @KembaWalker @kawhileonard @JoelEmbiid #NBAAllStar https://t.co/bLwuc8d6sV
The Western Conference @NBAAllStar Starters Pool! @KingJames @JHarden13 @StephenCurry30 @Yg_Trece @KDTrey5 #NBAAllStar https://t.co/PnkabEbUVm
The roster construction will follow the same format as last season, with the leading vote-getter in each conference serving as a captain for a schoolyard, pick'em-style draft.
The 2019 #NBAAllStar Team Captains! #TeamLeBron #TeamGiannis 👀📺 NBA All-Star Draft Show, Thursday Feb. 7, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT! https://t.co/sy3Kf0uZFl
Let's take a crack at predicting how the draft will play out between Team LeBron and Team Giannis after James (4,620,804) narrowly edged out Antetokounmpo (4,375,747) for the honor of highest vote-getter overall, according to results from NBA.com, so he'll have the first pick in the All-Star draft.
First Pick (Team LeBron): Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Making his 10th #NBAAllStar appearance... @KDTrey5 of the @warriors! #DubNation #KevinDurant https://t.co/exfeumnzVj
Kevin Durant was taken first in the All-Star draft last year by LeBron, and there's no reason to think that won't be the case again this season.
Second Pick (Team Giannis): Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Making his 6th #NBAAllStar appearance... @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors! #DubNation #StephenCurry https://t.co/uKmuH2jg0C
Curry was a captain last season, and he's the first guard taken this time around as he'll spread the floor for Giannis to slash to the basket.
Third Pick (Team LeBron): Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Making his 6th #NBAAllStar appearance... @Yg_Trece of the @okcthunder! #ThunderUp #PaulGeorge https://t.co/fcmYjsl1gT
With $100,000 on the line for the winning team, LeBron takes the leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year with his second pick in an effort to slow things down in what promises to be a shootout.
Fourth Pick (Team Giannis): James Harden, Houston Rockets
Making his 7th #NBAAllStar appearance... @JHarden13 of the @HoustonRockets! #Rockets #JamesHarden https://t.co/YFe5uO2viE
It's tough to top a backcourt of Harden (36.3 PPG) and Curry (29.2 PPG), who rank first and third in the NBA in scoring, respectively.
Fifth Pick (Team LeBron): Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Making his 6th #NBAAllStar appearance... @KyrieIrving of the @celtics! #CUsRise #KyrieIrving https://t.co/K5jjJrNxtr
Sticking with the trend of doing what worked a year ago when Team LeBron won 148-145, James again takes his former teammate Irving with his third pick.
Sixth Pick (Team Giannis): Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
Making his 3rd #NBAAllStar appearance... @kawhileonard of the @Raptors! #WeTheNorth #KawhiLeonard https://t.co/3Ov5qhaeCU
The picks are already decided from here, as Team Giannis still needs two frontcourt players and Team LeBron needs another guard.
Seventh Pick (Team LeBron): Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Making his 3rd #NBAAllStar appearance... @KembaWalker of the @hornets! #Hornets30 #KembaWalker https://t.co/eNW0KMBvzs
An All-Star for the third straight season, Walker is averaging a career-high 25.0 points for a Hornets team that is seventh in the Eastern Conference.
Eighth Pick (Team Giannis): Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance... @JoelEmbiid of the @sixers! #HereTheyCome #JoelEmbiid https://t.co/xK2H8ikLJ6
An All-Star starter for the first time, Embiid is averaging 27.2 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. It's safe to assume this would be the first time he's ever been picked last.
Tune in to TNT on February 7 to see if these predictions come true.
