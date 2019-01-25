Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins Propel T-Wolves Past Injury-Riddled Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their third game in a row, losing 120-105 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 62-44 in the second half after a sluggish defensive start.

Karl-Anthony Towns earned his 31st double-double of the season (27 points, 12 rebounds) in the win, while Andrew Wiggins finished with 23 points and eight boards.

Derrick Rose was limited to 12 minutes before the Timberwolves announced he was dealing with a sore right ankle.

The Lakers were once again without LeBron James, who continues his recovery from a groin strain. Rajon Rondo, however, returned to the lineup for the first time since Christmas Day. He dished out 13 assists in 37 minutes. Brandon Ingram led the team with 20 points.

Lakers' Loss in Rondo's Return Illustrates How Much L.A. Needs LeBron to Fuel Playoff Push

Especially with Lonzo Ball nursing a sprained ankle that could leave him out for up to six weeks, the Lakers desperately needed Rondo back to orchestrate the offense. Los Angeles looks like a different team when it's not relying on Ingram to run things.

Having Rondo hardly skip a beat helps, too. Despite missing nearly a month with a finger injury, he was at his best Thursday night.

On a team that has slowly been falling down the Western Conference standings, Rondo will provide some stability. Still, the Lakers can only expect so much of the 32-year-old. Not even a prime-era Rondo could single-handedly drag Los Angeles out of its morass.

Therein lies the problem. Until James is back, the Lakers are in a holding pattern, and the best they can hope for is not slipping too far from a top-eight seed.

With Thursday's loss, the Lakers are 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the West. A half-game separates them from the No. 10 Sacramento Kings and No. 11 Timberwolves.

Head coach Luke Walton didn't rule out a James return for the Lakers' next game, but ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported the newly minted All-Star captain hasn't returned to full-contact practice. That's not exactly reassuring for Sunday.

As excited as fans might have been to see Rondo back in the lineup, the positive feeling lasted two quarters before things started going off the rails.

What's Next?

The Timberwolves head to Salt Lake City for the second half of their back-to-back. They play the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Lakers have two days off before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.