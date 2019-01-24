Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Rally to Beat Girona in 1st Leg of Copa del Rey

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have one foot in the last four of the Copa del Rey after they rallied late to defeat Girona 4-2 in the opening leg of their quarter-final matchup on Thursday.

Anthony Lozano scored a surprise opener at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Lucas Vazquez responded for the hosts shortly before Sergio Ramos converted a penalty won by the quick feet of Vinicius Junior.

An Alex Granell penalty put Girona back level after 66 minutes, but Ramos rose to steer Real back into the lead, and Karim Benzema was free at the back post late on to seal a rousing first-leg result.

Solari Has Transformed Vinicius, Odriozola Into Key Weapons

Santiago Solari faced a nigh-impossible task in improving many of Real's seasoned stars after taking over the team. Instead, his job has been focused around restructuring, and his greatest success so far has been polishing those of the next generation.

His predecessor Julen Lopetegui didn't show as much preference towards Vinicius and summer signing Alvaro Odriozola in particular, two players who have dazzled as some of Real's top performers in the Copa del Rey.

Odriozola functioned more as a winger for most of Thursday's fray and was crucial in assisting Vazquez for the opener. Real were in need of more senior right-back cover than Achraf Hakimi—on loan at Borussia Dortmund—and broadcaster Deji Faremi rightly judged Odriozola now provides that:

His fifth assist in his fifth Copa appearance this season showed his attacking potential, although the former Real Sociedad defender could still do with leaving fewer holes at the back.

Vinicius finally got his direct contribution to a goal late on, but his aid in build-up play was present throughout and his pace on the ball at times reminiscent of a young Robinho, another of Real's famed Brazilian alumni.

Perform's Muddassir Hussain ceded he too could use some improvement:

But that doesn't obscure Solari's fine work in their development thus far, handing the pair more minutes in the league and cup competition and fashioning both into genuine first-team assets. It was only a few months ago that both had much smaller roles in the squad.

Vinicius also showed the composure to lay the ball off for Marcelo to provide the cross for Ramos' winner rather than trying to deliver the ball himself from a clumsier position, an unselfishness that will stand him in good stead moving forward.

There have been comparisons to Neymar in the past, and Real Madrid blogger Kiyan Sobhani expects big things:

Solari's reign at Real is still far from perfect and silverware seems far away, but the grounds are being laid for more long-term projects that will serve the club well down the line.

Karim Benzema Must Remain Part of Real's Old Guard

With Cristiano Ronaldo now at Juventus and Gareth Bale's injury issues keeping him from a consistent stretch in the team, Real need Benzema now more than they have in recent years to provide a cool head at the top of their attack.

At 31 years of age, some have called for the Frenchman to be replaced, but he showed under difficult circumstances against Girona precisely why he deserves his spot.

Though he rewarded himself with a goal in the 80th minute, Benzema was busy long before in steering the front line, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan complimented his excellent aid in the build-up to Vazquez's breakthrough:

His praise didn't end there:

Though he may not be the most mobile, Benzema is nothing if not cunning in the way he goes about his work, an efficient mind combined with precise feet that ultimately carved Eusebio Sacristan's men.

It's not uncommon for Benzema to leave his mark in the latter stages of games when defenders are at their weariest, which was evident in the way he lurked his way to the back post for a late Real fourth.

Journalist Rahul Kalvapalle gushed over his understated contribution:

In a squad now made up of veterans getting past their primes and youngsters breaking through, Benzema remains an essential linchpin of the attack, not to mention one who has no comparable replacement in the squad.

Many parts are moving at the Bernabeu in recent times, and although Benzema continues to be speculated as a possible departure, he continues to prove why he should be among the first names on Solari's team sheet.

What's Next?

Girona host Real in the return leg next Thursday but must first have to host Barcelona in a Catalan derby on Sunday, the same day Real travel to meet Espanyol in La Liga.