NFL Draft 2019: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

Thirty franchises were already completely focused on free agency and the 2019 NFL draft, but the Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have joined the group.

New England earned its sixth title of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, shutting down the rising Rams 13-3.

Although a celebration tour is set to begin, the personnel department doesn't have as much time to party. All 32 teams will be touching up scouting reports as the offseason really gets underway.

Next up on the draft calendar is the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

2019 NFL Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Among offensive tackles, Alabama standout Jonah Williams is the early front-runner to hear his name called first. Cody Ford might not be terribly far behind, if at all.

Last season, the right tackle earned first-team All-Big 12 on an Oklahoma offense that boasted Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. The Sooners led the nation in per-play efficiency and reached the College Football Playoff.

Ford also has experience at guard, and that versatility should be viewed favorably. The Bengals, though, desperately need an upgrade on the right edge of their offensive line.

None of Bobby Hart, Jake Fisher or Cedric Ohbuehi have demonstrated they are definite pieces of the future.

Cincinnati may consider a replacement for quarterback Andy Dalton, but the offensive line is a clear area of weakness.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Titans were among the stingier units defensively in 2018, but their strength was against the run.

While ranking 11th in yards allowed per carry, Tennessee ceded the fourth-fewest rushes of 20-plus yards and single 40-yard scamper. Plus, only three defenses gave up fewer rushing touchdowns.

Getting pressure on the quarterback, however, was a slightly different story. Tennessee finished a perfectly average 16th with 39 sacks.

Jachai Polite is an ideal option to bolster the pass rush. Last year at Florida, he racked up 11 sacks with 39 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Polite also forced six fumbles, the most in the nation.

The notable drawback with Polite is he's an average―or potentially worse―run defender. His 260-pound frame will likely be viewed as a negative. But the Titans should be willing to craft a role for Polite around his pass-rushing potential.

Devin Bush Jr., LB, Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Poor defense crushed the Chiefs.

That's the quick recap of Kansas City's season, which ended in an overtime loss to the Patriots. Every level of the defense shared blame, so the Chiefs shouldn't be unnecessarily picky.

Simply put, they need talent. And if Devin Bush Jr. falls to 29, he's a sensible choice because of his versatility. The Michigan product is a three-down linebacker, not a situational player.

Bush should test as one of the fastest players at his position, is above-average in coverage and is an efficient pass-rusher. In two seasons as a starter, he amassed 181 tackles with 18.5 for loss and 10 sacks while breaking up 14 passes.

Though not a "can't miss" prospect, Bush is an exceptional late first-round find for a suspect Chiefs defense.

