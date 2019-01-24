Thierry Henry Suspended by Monaco Amid Rumours About Manager's Future

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

AS Monaco manager Thierry Henry has been suspended by the club until further notice amid speculation regarding his future at the helm.

Former Monaco player Henry was appointed as successor to sacked Leonardo Jardim on October 18, but the club has won only five of their 20 matches since he took over.

The Ligue 1 outfit published a statement on Thursday, via reporter Jonathan Johnson:

Monaco are currently 19th in Ligue 1 and only one point ahead of Guingamp in last place.

The report added assistant Franck Passi will take charge of Friday's training session, with the club set to face 18th-placed Dijon in a crucial fixture on Saturday.

Only two of Henry's five wins at Monaco—including a penalty shootout victory over Rennes—have come in Ligue 1. His side were also knocked out of the Coupe de France on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat at home to second-division outfit Metz.

That result followed Saturday's 5-1 loss at home to Strasbourg in the league, a performance that left Bleacher Report's Dean Jones feeling underwhelmed:

The French Riviera club are without a win in their last four across all competitions. Their record in Ligue 1 makes for even worse reading, with the club having lost three and drawn two of their last five league outings.

TalkSport reported Monaco's board was considering re-hiring Jardim to replace Henry after a little more than three months at the Stade Louis II. Henry spoke to the media about his future after Saturday's hammering by Strasbourg's hands:

"My future? Owners would decide when they need to decide. I am more worried for Monaco's future. I already said that.

"I will repeat. No need to always ask the same question, I would answer the same thing—Atletico Madrid have been relegated in the '90s with stronger players than us. [Real] Zaragoza as well more recently as you know. I could talk about all the leagues.

"We are in this situation, even if it was Coupe de France and now we are out, but this weekend against Dijon in Ligue 1 it's going to be war."

It now looks as though Henry may no longer be the man at the helm for that fixture at the Stade Gaston-Gerard.

Henry also hit the headlines recently after he was picked up by cameras mouthing obscenities directed at Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala during the defeat to Strasbourg. He felt Lala was time-wasting with a throw-in and was seen saying a phrase that translates to "Your grandmother's a w---e," per Goal's Dom Farrell.

Despite this being his first senior managerial role, the former Belgium assistant coach has also reportedly taken drastic measures in motivating his squad, per Get French Football News:

Henry graduated from Monaco's academy in 1994 and spent five years with the club before leaving for Juventus, but his managerial stay could be over after less than half a season.