Former No. 1 NBA Pick Anthony Bennett Is Lighting It Up in the G League

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 24, 2019

  1. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  2. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  3. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  4. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  5. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  6. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  7. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  8. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  9. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  10. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  11. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  12. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  13. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  14. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  15. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  16. Happy 30th to KD!

  17. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  18. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  19. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  20. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

Right Arrow Icon

Former no. 1 NBA draft pick Anthony Bennett is now in the G League and is making waves. Bennett is putting up impressive numbers with the Agua Caliente Clippers. Could we see this former Cleveland Cavalier on NBA hardwood once again?


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Breaking: Oladipo (Knee) Out for the Season 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: Oladipo (Knee) Out for the Season 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo Injury Is Devastating for Pacers' Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oladipo Injury Is Devastating for Pacers' Season

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Top 100 Players This Season 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top 100 Players This Season 📈

    Dan Favale and Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Reaching Offensive Heights Even MJ, Kobe Didn't

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Reaching Offensive Heights Even MJ, Kobe Didn't

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report