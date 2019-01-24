Raiders TE Jared Cook Says TSA Stole from His Luggage, Blames Shutdown

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook said Wednesday that items were stolen from his luggage by TSA agents at the airport.

In an interview with Vegas Sports Daily (h/t TMZ Sports), Cook alleged that some things came up missing from his bag, saying, "The great folks at TSA went through my bag and stole my shoes and some of my clothes."

Cook attributed the alleged theft to the government shutdown, which has forced TSA employees to work without pay: "I guess when you're forced to find work or find money to come in from somewhere for your family, you take it out on the people that you serve. ... When you don't feed your dogs, they go licking on your bones—so that's what they're doing."

The 31-year-old veteran noted that the items were allegedly stolen while he was on his way to Orlando, Florida, to take part in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Vegas Sports Daily, Cook wasn't happy about the alleged thievery while talking about it on the Pro Bowl practice field:

In response to the video, AskTSA tweeted, "This deeply concerns us. We take these allegations very seriously."

Per TMZ Sports, a TSA representative said an investigation has already been launched.

The 2018 season was a banner year for Cook, who is about to play in his first career Pro Bowl 10 years into his NFL career.

Although the Raiders struggled to a 4-12 record, Cook set career highs across the board as quarterback Derek Carr's favorite target, with 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns.

Cook figures to be among the most highly coveted tight ends in free agency this offseason on the heels of his career year.