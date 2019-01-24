Antonio Brown Tweets He's 'Open for Business' Amid Trade Rumors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on as he walks onto the field against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter on Thursday ahead of what could be an eventful offseason for him:

After sitting out the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals following a reported argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown's future with the team is in question.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

