WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 7 Greatest Superstars Never to Win Battle Royal

Only 25 male wrestlers can call themselves a winner of the WWE Royal Rumble match, making it a pretty illustrious list.
Some of the greatest stars of all-time are in that select club, including the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan and The Rock.
However, despite so many legendary stars winning the biggest bout of the year, an alarming number of big names have failed to achieve what several others have.
In fact, when you look through the list of wrestlers that have failed to secure a Rumble victory during their careers, it makes for startling reading.
Here's a look at seven of the biggest names in WWE history never to have won the Rumble match.
Roddy Piper
One of the most charismatic, influential and important wrestlers of his generation, the concept of the Royal Rumble match perhaps came just too late for Roddy Piper.
By the time the event debuted in 1988, Piper was halfway through his time with the company, and had already headlined the first WrestleMania some years ago. Had the two shows arrived at the same time, it's easy to imagine someone of Piper's relevance getting the nod to win at least one Rumble match.
Some of the most important and popular wrestlers of the modern era were heavily influenced by Piper, as well as cross-promotional talent like Ronda Rousey, who has made no secret of the fact she was inspired by Piper growing up.
Who knows, had Piper not crossed the border into WCW in the latter years of his career, he may have increased his shot of a Rumble victory, too.
But that shouldn't detract from one of the greatest WWE careers of all-time: even if a Rumble victory escaped him.
Big Show
In recent years, Big Show has been very much a part-time talent on WWE programming.
However, it's incredible to look back over his illustrious career with the company and believe that a Royal Rumble victory escaped him.
Paul Wight has accomplished almost everything else there is to accomplish in WWE. He's won the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship throughout his career, as well as multiple reigns as a tag champion.
Yet Big Show is tied with three other men with two runners-up placings in Royal Rumble matches, in 2000 and 2004. The other men on that list, including the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, have all gone on to win the match at some stage though, making Show the exception.
It's now almost certain that he will retire without a Rumble victory to his name. And for those who remember the impact he made during his early years with WWE, that seems a real shame.
Mick Foley
Mick Foley has a place in Royal Rumble history, given how the 1998 Rumble featured just 28 men for the first and only time, as Foley entered all three of his personas, Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, in the bout.
Despite that however, one of the greatest WWE performers of all-time does not have a Royal Rumble victory to his name, which is difficult to believe given how much Foley put his body on the line time and time again.
Of course, some of Foley's most memorable matches have taken place at the Rumble, but not in the traditional 30-man bout itself. In 1999, there was his iconic 'I Quit' match with The Rock for the WWE Championship, while the following year, he went to war with Triple H at the same show.
So with that in mind, it's perhaps no surprise a Rumble victory never actually transpired for Foley.
But it's still a big hole from his CV that some people feel should have been filled at some stage.
Eddie Guerrero
Much like Roddy Piper earlier in the list, it's almost impossible to imagine that one of the most charismatic and influential wrestlers of his generation never scored a Royal Rumble victory.
Perhaps one thing that really went against Eddie Guerrero in that regard is that he was wrestling for WWE in one of the most popular periods of the company's history. That's illustrated by the fact that Hall of Famers such as Mick Foley and Big Show also failed to win the match during their career.
But given how the narrative of the Rumble can so often be about an underdog defying the odds, beating the numbers and outlasting the field, it's the kind of match that was tailor-made for Guerrero to win at some point.
But it will never take away the fact that Guerrero remains one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history.
Kane
One of the first wrestlers you're inclined to think of when it comes to the Royal Rumble match is the legendary Kane, not least because of the numbers alone.
For years, Kane's record of 11 eliminations in one Rumble match stood as the greatest of all-time, before Roman Reigns broke that figure in 2014 with 12 eliminations.
Furthermore, only four wrestlers have spent more cumulative time in the Rumble match than Kane: Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Yet despite all of that, Kane never managed to secure victory in the match itself.
And much like Big Show earlier in this list, it looks like Kane's chances of winning the bout have now passed for good, given how he's restricted to a part-time role with the company.
Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle has done it all in WWE. He's headlined WrestleMania, won countless world titles and has established a reputation few will ever be able to eclipse inside a wrestling ring.
Yet despite all that, Angle has somehow never managed to win the Royal Rumble match.
Like Mankind, Kurt Angle spent key periods during his career with WWE wrestling for world titles around the time of the Royal Rumble match, which inevitably ruled him out of winning the main match itself.
But despite all that, it's still hard to fathom that Angle never claimed a Rumble victory at some stage.
Chris Jericho
There's no bigger WWE star to have missed out on a Royal Rumble victory than the great Chris Jericho.
Jericho's wrestling resume is one of the strongest and greatest in the company's history, yet amazingly, a Rumble victory never managed to find its way to Jericho.
Y2J has done pretty much everything there is to do inside a WWE ring, as well as plenty outside of it too.
But bizarrely, it's difficult to believe he has never outlasted the field in a Rumble match, despite coming desperately close on a couple of occasions.
With Jericho now signing for All Elite Wrestling too, it means that this particular aspect of Jericho's career is likely to remain the way it is right now.
And that is a real shame.