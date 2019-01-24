WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 7 Greatest Superstars Never to Win Battle Royal

0 of 7

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Only 25 male wrestlers can call themselves a winner of the WWE Royal Rumble match, making it a pretty illustrious list.

Some of the greatest stars of all-time are in that select club, including the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan and The Rock.

However, despite so many legendary stars winning the biggest bout of the year, an alarming number of big names have failed to achieve what several others have.

In fact, when you look through the list of wrestlers that have failed to secure a Rumble victory during their careers, it makes for startling reading.

Here's a look at seven of the biggest names in WWE history never to have won the Rumble match.