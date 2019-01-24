Lionel Messi Absence 'Not an Excuse' for Barcelona Loss, Says Luis Suarez

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Luis Suarez said Lionel Messi's absence "was not an excuse" after Barcelona fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder netted in the second half of the quarter-final first leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, leaving Barca with an uphill task in next week's return leg at the Camp Nou.

Messi, 31, was left out of the squad entirely by manager Ernesto Valverde, but Barca's starting XI still boasted the likes of Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Arthur.

Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba were also all thrown on in the second half, and the Uruguayan striker said the players on the pitch should have taken responsibility, per AS:

"Leo was not in other games and we took over the responsibility of the team and we took the games forward. Today it was not an excuse, I hope Leo is in the second leg because he makes a difference. January is the most complicated month of all, the cup is important but getting points in the league is an extra. And we must also think about the future of the Champions League. We have plenty of players and spare enough to overcome."

Barca's record without Messi in the side this season is not overly impressive:

But it is no surprise Valverde left him out of Wednesday's game, nor will it be if he does not start him again in the second leg.

It is a busy time of year, and the Blaugrana are fighting on numerous fronts.

Barca's lead at the top of La Liga is a healthy five points, but they cannot afford any dips in form if they are to win the title.

Then there is the first leg of a tricky last-16 UEFA Champions League tie with Lyon approaching in February.

Despite having won the tournament in each of the last four seasons, the Copa del Rey is not Barcelona's priority.

Indeed, it may even be advantageous for the Catalan club if they are knocked out:

Barcelona will need a strong performance in the return leg against Sevilla if they are to avoid that fate next week.

Whether Messi features or not will be instructive as to how seriously Valverde is taking the tournament.