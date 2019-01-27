Shane McMahon, Miz Beat The Bar, Win Tag Team Title at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Credit: WWE.com

The team of Shane McMahon and The Miz rose to the occasion Sunday night at the Royal Rumble to beat The Bar and become the new SmackDown tag team champions.

The beginning of the end for The Bar came when Sheamus accidentally hit the Brogue Kick on Cesaro.

Sensing an opening, The Miz hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on Sheamus. Although Sheamus wasn't the legal man, he was left incapacitated as McMahon climbed the top rope and delivered a Shooting Star Press to Cesaro for the win.

According to WWE Stats & Info, The Miz is the 12th wrestler to win the tag team championships on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

McMahon and Miz may seem like an odd-couple tag team on the surface, but their path to competing in Sunday's match began several months ago.

At Crown Jewel in November, The Miz advanced all the way to the finals of the World Cup tournament, but he was unable to compete because of an injury suffered during a pre-match scuffle with Dolph Ziggler.

That resulted in Shane-O-Mac taking his place and beating The Showoff to earn the title of best wrestler in the world.

Rather than being miffed by the situation, Miz embraced it and claimed he and McMahon had combined to be the world's best.

Because of that, The A-Lister begged McMahon to become his tag team partner, but the SmackDown commissioner was hesitant at first.

After several weeks of pestering, though, Miz made it so clear to McMahon that he was serious about getting to the top of the tag team division that he relented.

Miz showered Shane-O-Mac with gifts in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble, and McMahon backed The A-Lister during singles matches against Sheamus and Cesaro.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown Live prior to the Rumble, The Bar launched a brutal attack on the pair that ended with both of them being put through the announce table.

That gave The Bar momentum entering Sunday's pay-per-view, but it also brought McMahon and Miz closer together as a team.

They still had an uphill climb since Sheamus and Cesaro have been teaming together for so long, but their chemistry was obvious.

The already-stacked SmackDown tag division is perhaps even more intriguing now that McMahon and The Miz are champions, especially since it feels like their partnership could dissolve at any moment given The A-Lister's track record.

