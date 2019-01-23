TMZ: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Las Vegas Altercation with DJ Franzen

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott allegedly was involved in an altercation with DJ Franzen in Las Vegas, although there are conflicting reports about what happened.

TMZ Sports cited sources close to Franzen who said he approached Elliott and wanted to say hello when the running back and people he was with became aggressive. One of those sources said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attempted to play peacemaker, but it didn't stop Franzen from criticizing Elliott on social media.

"If ya'll know Ezekiel Elliott, you tell 'em DJ Franzen said 'F--k you. You little b---h ass mother f--ker,'" Franzen said in a video.

However, TMZ also cited sources close to Elliott who said Franzen initiated the altercation when he approached the running back and attempted to "provoke" him by talking trash.

The reported incident occurred early Monday morning and nine days after Elliott's Cowboys lost a divisional round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 12.

Elliott led the league in rushing yards (1,434) during the regular season but finished with just 47 in the loss to the Super Bowl-bound Rams.