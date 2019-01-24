Donovan Mitchell Brilliant as Jazz Cruise Past Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell had 35 points, six assists and six rebounds and Rudy Gobert had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 21 rebounds and six assists for the 31-15 Nuggets, who remain second in the Western Conference standings. The 27-22 Jazz have won seven of their last eight games.

What's Next?

Both teams play next on Friday. The Jazz stay in Utah to begin a home-and-home set with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns.

