Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Tom Brady Is 'Greatest Quarterback in History'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It shouldn't be surprising that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a big fan of Tom Brady.

"We're lucky to have the greatest quarterback in history," Kraft told TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

The owner's statement was in response to a question about Brady's own boast from last week. The Patriots quarterback reportedly called himself "the baddest motherf--ker on the planet" in the team's locker room, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

While Kraft might be a bit biased toward the player who helped bring him five Super Bowl trophies, it's hard to argue with his assessment.

Brady is heading to his ninth Super Bowl and already has three MVPs and 14 Pro Bowl selections on his resume. Adding a sixth title to his collection could help remove any remaining doubt about his greatness.