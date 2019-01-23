Triple H Provides Injury Update, Discusses Lars Sullivan's Status with WWE

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Triple H discussed both his own health and the status of Lars Sullivan during a conference call with reporters ahead of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and the Royal Rumble this weekend.

The former world champion underwent surgery in November after suffering a torn pectoral at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. According to PWMania.com, Triple H said he has completed the rehabilitation portion of his recovery and is back training.

WWE's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative addressed Sullivan as well after he was taken off WWE programming prior to his main roster debut.

"There's a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times," Triple H said, per Pro Wrestling Sheet. "Lars is in a good place and nothing has really changed. We're moving forward and you'll know when you see it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.