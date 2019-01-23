2019 Super Bowl Prop Bets: Donald Trump, Gatorade Shower, Coin Toss Odds

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The President of the United States has a lot of respect for the two-time defending AFC champion New England Patriots, tweeting congratulations to owner Bob Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady as well as the rest of the team following their 37-31 overtime win versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

However, do not count on Donald Trump to make an appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3 for Super Bowl 53, as the odds are against that scenario happening on the Super Bowl prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Oddsmakers have made "No" a strong -850 favorite (bet $850 to win $100) with regards to Trump attending the big game, with the return on "Yes" worth +450 (bet $100 to win $450). It is likely though that he will be active on Twitter throughout the Super Bowl, as the over/under total on his number of tweets has been set at six, with bettors needing to lay -120 on the side on which they want to wager.

While Trump figures to draw a lot of attention on Super Bowl Sunday, one of the most popular props still involves what color Gatorade or liquid will be thrown on the winning head coach.

The ever-popular yellow returned to prominence a year ago when Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles was doused with Gatorade after their 41-33 upset win over the Patriots, and that color is this year's favorite again too at +225 odds. The second betting choice is orange at +300 followed by blue at +375.

But before Super Bowl 53 even kicks off, one of the first NFL betting props fans will be anxiously awaiting the results for is the odds to win the coin toss at a pick'em price. Heads cashed for the first time in five years in Super Bowl 52 as New England called it, although Philadelphia ended up winning the game. In fact, the coin toss winner has lost the past five Super Bowls, which is something to consider when betting the team prop at -105 each way.

The last double winner of the coin toss and the game was the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 48, the fourth time that result occurred over a five-year stretch.

New England was a -150 wager on the Super Bowl odds for this year's game as of Wednesday afternoon, with Los Angeles the +130 underdog on those futures.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.