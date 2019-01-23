Montana Football Player Andrew Harris Dies by Apparent Suicide at Age 22

Andrew Harris, a defensive end at the University of Montana, died in an apparent suicide on Tuesday at the age of 22.

The school confirmed Harris' death with a statement from athletic director Kent Haslam. 

"All of us in Grizzly Athletics were saddened to hear of Andrew's passing," Haslam said. "On behalf of our department and the more than 300 student-athletes here at UM, we send our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts to the Harris family, and all those who knew and loved Andrew."

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh told Seaborn Larson of the Montana Standard Harris' death is being investigated as a suicide after he was found in his home. 

In its statement about Harris' death, the school announced a moment of silence will be observed in his memory prior to Thursday's men's basketball game against Idaho State at Dahlberg Arena. 

Harris recently completed his redshirt junior season with the Grizzlies. He appeared in eight games primarily on special teams in 2018. 

 

