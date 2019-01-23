Otto Porter Trade Rumors: Wizards May 'Aggressively' Shop Wing; Jazz Interested

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With two weeks remaining before the NBA trade deadline, the Washington Wizards could start pushing Otto Porter Jr. in deals.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Wizards may shop Porter "more aggressively" if they fall further out of playoff contention before Feb. 7. Charania mentioned the Utah Jazz as a team of interest for the six-year veteran.

Porter's name has come up in trade rumors as the Wizards decide what path they will take for the rest of this season.

The Athletic's Michael Scotto reported Jan. 1 that the Dallas Mavericks "expressed interest" in acquiring Porter to boost their playoff chances.

Porter could yield a significant return for a Washington team that enters play Wednesday with a 20-26 record. He's due to make $27.3 million next season with a $28.5 million player option for 2020-21. The 25-year-old is averaging 13 points per game and is shooting over 40 percent from three-point range for the third straight season.

The Jazz have rebounded from a slow start with 12 wins in their last 17 games. Their 26-22 record is good for seventh in the Western Conference.

Three-point shooting is an area of need for the Jazz, who are tied for 23rd with a 34.3 percent success rate.