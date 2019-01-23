Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Talked Dennis Smith Jr. Deal Along with Knicks, More

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly held trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic involving guard Dennis Smith Jr.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Mavs were unable to work out a deal that would net them fair compensation, which led to Smith's return to the team.

Smith and Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle reportedly had a phone conversation during which Carlisle apologized, and that set the stage for Smith to rejoin the team for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Contender's Biggest Hurdle to a Championship

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Dieng Downplays Booker Fight

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dieng Downplays Booker Fight

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Primed for a 2nd-Half Breakout

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Could Miss 2-4 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Could Miss 2-4 Weeks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report