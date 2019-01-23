Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Talked Dennis Smith Jr. Deal Along with Knicks, More

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly held trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic involving guard Dennis Smith Jr.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Mavs were unable to work out a deal that would net them fair compensation, which led to Smith's return to the team.

Smith and Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle reportedly had a phone conversation during which Carlisle apologized, and that set the stage for Smith to rejoin the team for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

