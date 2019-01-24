Arsenal vs. Manchester United: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Friday in what is the biggest tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners come into the game after a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Chelsea but face a visiting side who have won seven games in a row under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Date: Friday, January 25

Time: 7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, ESPN+

Odds: Arsenal: 7-5, Draw: 5-2, Manchester United: 7-4

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Match Preview

Arsenal have suffered more injury woe ahead of the game with news that full-back Hector Bellerin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old joins Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding on the sidelines, although Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to return to training ahead of the game, per the club's official website.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the most likely replacement for Bellerin, but Stephan Lichtsteiner is also an option.

Manager Unai Emery is well aware of the threat facing his team from a resurgent Manchester United:

The Gunners cruised past League Blackpool 3-0 in the third round at Bloomfield Road, and Emery is relishing being at home on Friday night, per James Olley at the Evening Standard.

"We are looking forward to playing this match on Friday because it’s at our stadium, the Emirates, in front of our supporters," he said. "We feel very well in front of them and we want to create a new atmosphere over 90 minutes on Friday, together with our supporters."

Friday's clash could see former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez return to the Emirates. The Chilean has not featured for the Red Devils since the third round win over Reading but is set to start, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Sanchez has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford due to injury and the form of Marcus Rashford. The England international has five goals and an assist in his last seven games and is thriving under Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has the Red Devils enjoying their football again and has already carved his name into the history books:

Manchester United's current winning streak will ensure the Red Devils head to the Emirates full of confidence and with huge momentum, and on current form they will take some stopping.