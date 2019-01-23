FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Edinson Cavani Top TOTW 19

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

New and improved cards for Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are among EA Sports' latest round of upgrades to FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode after the Team of the Week 19 dropped on Wednesday.

Mbappe and Cavani each grabbed a hat-trick as PSG demolished Guingamp 9-0 on Saturday, with the former also grabbing an assist and the latter setting up two.

Luka Modric will also receive a 92-rated card after he scored in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla, while Duvan Zapata features again after he netted four for Atalanta in a 5-0 win over Frosinone, taking his tally to 14 goals in his last eight matches in all competitions.

EA Sports announced the team on Twitter:

It comes as little surprise that Mbappe and Cavani feature after their involvement in an incredibly one-sided win over Guingamp, who sit bottom of Ligue 1.

The Parisiens were 3-0 up at half-time and could have been forgiven for taking it easy in the second half, but they were evidently feeling ruthless after being knocked out of the Coupe de la Ligue by Guingamp earlier in January.

Mbappe and Cavani were heavily involved:

In grabbing a hat-trick apiece, the pair wrote their names into French football's history books:

On his new 89-rated card, Mbappe has changed positions from right wing to striker, allowing players to utilise his searing 98 pace and 91 dribbling to their fullest effect.

As for Cavani, his upgrade takes his overall rating to 91. The highlight of his card is a shooting stat of 90, which will enhance his already considerable threat in the final third.

Modric's card is rated even higher overall, with his first TOTW appearance taking him to 92.

The Croatian put in a fine performance as Real beat Sevilla, showcasing not only his passing range but also his often unheralded ability to win duels in midfield.

Having earlier hit the woodwork, Modric sealed the victory for Los Blancos late on when he dispossessed Daniel Carrico before racing clear and coolly finishing past Tomas Vaclik for his second goal in as many games.

Football journalist Ben Hayward was impressed with the playmaker:

With his new card, Modric's passing is up to a superlative 91, while his dribbling is even higher at 92.