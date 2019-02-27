Buying or Selling The Latest NFL Draft Buzz, Rumors

0 of 8

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL awoke from its short-lived slumber as all 32 teams and their personnel descend upon Indianapolis for the 2019 scouting combine. The league will soon come alive with buzzworthy information and discussion.

The personnel in attendance will get to measure and meet most of the incoming talent for the first time. Discussions will start about possible trades. Agents will get a feel for their clients' value as they ready themselves for the free-agent or trade markets.

Certain prospects have more to prove than others, even though the combine is only part of the evaluation. The latest noteworthy nuggets concentrate on how the top group of quarterbacks are viewed.

Don't believe everything that's being said. The draft never works out as planned. A few curveballs are always thrown into the mix.

Those pitches start to spin at the combine.