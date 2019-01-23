PSG Fined €100,000 by LFP After Investigation into Racial Profiling of Players

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's supporters wave flags during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp (EAG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has fined Paris Saint-Germain €100,000 for racially profiling potential young recruits.

Per Goal's Jamie Smith, a statement from the LFP on Tuesday confirmed the sanction against PSG after its disciplinary commission investigated the club's recruitment process for youth-team players between 2013 and 2018.

In November, a report from French investigative website Mediapart alleged—based on documents acquired from Football Leaks—that PSG's scouts were required to make note of whether players were of French, North African, West Indian or Black African descent.

In France, collating information that documents a person's racial or ethnic origins is illegal, per Reuters (h/t ESPN.com).

French football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro relayed a quote attributed to PSG scout Marc Westerloppe regarding his instructions:

Following the publication of the allegations, PSG launched their own investigation into the matter, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

According to Smith, the Parisian outfit's investigation found "no discrimination," however.

Westerloppe and fellow scout Pierre Reynaud have each been given suspended €5,000 fines by the LFP, while a suspended €10,000 fine has been issued to Bertrand Reuzeau, who served as the head of the club's training centre from 2013 to 2015.

Related

    Higuain at Airport En Route to Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Higuain at Airport En Route to Chelsea

    Uche Amako
    via Express.co.uk

    'Russian Messi' on Trial at Man Utd Academy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Russian Messi' on Trial at Man Utd Academy

    Paul Vegas
    via Tribalfootball

    Liverpool Meet Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Meet Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi 👀

    Joe Williams
    via Football365

    Henry More Worried About Monaco's Future Than His Own

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Henry More Worried About Monaco's Future Than His Own

    Goal
    via Goal