Gonzalo Higuain Reportedly Due in London on Wednesday Amid Chelsea Rumours

Gonzalo Higuain Reportedly Due in London on Wednesday Amid Chelsea RumoursJanuary 23, 2019
Gonzalo Higuain will reportedly arrive in London on Wednesday amid rumours he is set to join Chelsea.
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported as much on Tuesday night:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Gonzalo Higuain will arrive in London tomorrow! He’s coming... 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea
Per the Telegraph's Matt Law, Chelsea are hoping to have his signature secured in time for him to play on Thursday:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Chelsea have put Higuain on the earliest possible flight this am with the intention of registering him in time for Thursday night's Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham
Higuain has spent the first half of the season on loan from Juventus at AC Milan following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, but he has struggled for form and has netted just eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.
Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Argentinian has said his farewells at the San Siro:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
AC Milan duo Pepe Reina and Lucas Biglia confirm they have said their goodbyes to #Higuain ahead of his move to #cfc. Reina said: "I wished him all the best and gave him a hug. Unfortunately, this too is football. I am losing a teammate, but retain a great friend.”
Italian football expert James Horncastle also gave the latest on BBC 5 Live Sport, with the Rossoneri working to replace Higuain with Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
Piątek ➡ AC Milan Higuain to #CFC? Morata to #Atleti? @JamesHorncastle says the Piątek deal will spark a chain reaction for transfers across Europe. 📻📲 - https://t.co/0kUniWPgQm https://t.co/pdk45zUWpx
The 31-year-old's confidence seems to have been affected by his exit from Juve, where he netted 55 goals during his two seasons at the club, so he won't be arriving at Stamford Bridge firing on all cylinders.
He has been one of the most potent goalscorers in European football in recent years, though, as football statistician Dave O'Brien illustrated:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Gonzalo Higuaín's stats: 569 apps 290 goals 97 assists 0.51 goals per game Prolific goalscorer. #CFC https://t.co/GmKaURvr4B
Blues boss Maurizio Sarri brought out the best in him when the pair worked together at Napoli.
In 2015-16, Higuain enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career as he netted 38 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. In Serie A, he had scored 36 from 35 games, breaking a 66-year-old record in the process.
Chelsea are in desperate need of goals this season, having scored just 40 from 23 matches. That's the lowest tally of those in the top six, and six fewer than closest rivals Manchester United.
The Blues will hope Higuain can rediscover his best form under Sarri. If he can, they'll have a much-needed cutting edge to aid their efforts in the second half of the campaign.
