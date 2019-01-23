Gonzalo Higuain Reportedly Due in London on Wednesday Amid Chelsea Rumours

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain will reportedly arrive in London on Wednesday amid rumours he is set to join Chelsea.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported as much on Tuesday night:

Per the Telegraph's Matt Law, Chelsea are hoping to have his signature secured in time for him to play on Thursday:

Higuain has spent the first half of the season on loan from Juventus at AC Milan following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, but he has struggled for form and has netted just eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Argentinian has said his farewells at the San Siro:

Italian football expert James Horncastle also gave the latest on BBC 5 Live Sport, with the Rossoneri working to replace Higuain with Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek:

The 31-year-old's confidence seems to have been affected by his exit from Juve, where he netted 55 goals during his two seasons at the club, so he won't be arriving at Stamford Bridge firing on all cylinders.

He has been one of the most potent goalscorers in European football in recent years, though, as football statistician Dave O'Brien illustrated:

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri brought out the best in him when the pair worked together at Napoli.

In 2015-16, Higuain enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career as he netted 38 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. In Serie A, he had scored 36 from 35 games, breaking a 66-year-old record in the process.

Chelsea are in desperate need of goals this season, having scored just 40 from 23 matches. That's the lowest tally of those in the top six, and six fewer than closest rivals Manchester United.

The Blues will hope Higuain can rediscover his best form under Sarri. If he can, they'll have a much-needed cutting edge to aid their efforts in the second half of the campaign.