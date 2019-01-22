Anthony Davis to See Specialist for Finger Injury; Could Miss 2-4 Weeks

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 23, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots a free throw during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis could miss two to four weeks with a left index finger injury.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, provided an update to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Tuesday:

The 25-year-old Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Pels.

While he's sidelined, center Jahlil Okafor should stay in New Orleans' starting five. In Davis' absence, Okafor posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 105-85 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The Pels are 2-4 this season with Davis out of the lineup.

They're also in a disadvantageous spot in the Western Conference standings. Heading into Tuesday, the 22-25 Pels were 12th in the West and were 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the eighth and final playoff spot.

With 35 regular-season games left, the Pels have time to make up that ground and jump a few teams. However, their schedule over the next two weeks offers little reprieve.

New Orleans is set to play six straight games against teams currently in the top eight of their respective conferences, including the 31-14 Denver Nuggets and 31-15 Indiana Pacers. A losing skid could make reaching the playoffs next to impossible by the time Davis returns.

However, Okafor's performance Monday was encouraging. The Philadelphia 76ers spent the No. 3 overall pick on him in 2015, but the 23-year-old lasted only two-plus seasons with them. A quick stop with the Brooklyn Nets preceded his run with New Orleans.

Okafor hasn't played much in 2018-19, but he's been productive when given the chance. He had 17 points in 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks in mid-December and grabbed 10 boards in 18 minutes versus the Sacramento Kings a few days later.

Okafor's potential resurgence could keep the Pels afloat sans Davis. If he becomes a nightly 20-10 threat, New Orleans might stay alive in the playoff race until Davis returns.

Related

    PG, Russ Lead Thunder Past Blazers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG, Russ Lead Thunder Past Blazers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jokic Jokes He Picks Up Fouls to Piss Off Coach Malone

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jokic Jokes He Picks Up Fouls to Piss Off Coach Malone

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How Melo Can End Up on the Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Melo Can End Up on the Lakers

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Grizz 'Listening to' Offers on Gasol, Conley for 1st Time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Grizz 'Listening to' Offers on Gasol, Conley for 1st Time

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report