Serena Williams Upset by Karolina Pliskova at 2019 Australian Open Quarterfinals

Karolina Pliskova is two wins away from her first career Grand Slam title.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova defeated No. 16 seed Serena Williams in three sets in Tuesday's dramatic Australian Open quarterfinals showdown at Rod Laver Arena, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. It marked the first time Pliskova advanced past the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, and she won the final six games of the decisive set to do it after falling behind 5-1.

The Czech now holds a 2-2 record against Williams in her career and bounced back from a head-to-head quarterfinals loss at the 2018 U.S. Open.

What's Next?

Pliskova will play Naomi Osaka in the semifinals after the No. 4 seed defeated No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 in Tuesday's other quarterfinals match. Pliskova holds a 2-1 record against her next opponent, though they split their 2018 matches.

Tuesday's result also prevented a rematch of the infamous 2018 U.S. Open final between Williams and Osaka in which the former clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos and the fans booed for part of Osaka's trophy ceremony. Osaka holds a 2-0 record against the all-time great with both wins coming last year.

