Odell Beckham Jr., Drake Sued over Delilah Nightclub Altercation

Drake and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are being sued by a man who said that members of their respective entourages assaulted him at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, California.

Per TMZ Sports, Bennett Sipes said that "there was a confrontation inside between himself and the defendants. When he attempted to leave the VIP area, he says Drake gave the 'throat slash' hand gesture."

Sipes said soon afterward he was attacked by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and other members of the group.

Sipes told TMZ Sports that he's still suffering "extreme mental anguish and physical pain" and continues to pay medical bills.

TMZ Sports reported on the alleged assault in August and spoke with Sipes' lawyer, Colin Jones, who said that the altercation stemmed from a confrontation in the VIP area of the club. TMZ Sports reported the following:

"[Jones] learned from speaking to his client and witnesses that his client's girlfriend—famed Instagram model Sommer Ray—was hanging in the VIP section of the club during the evening, chatting with Odell. Toward the end of the night, Sipes—who was an employee of Delilah, but not working that night—went to the VIP section to get his girlfriend, and Odell was none too pleased."

Video provided by TMZ Sports appears to show Sipes being punched by Bendjima and another man.

Per TMZ, Jones believes the other man "was a member of either Drake's or Odell's security team, which would make them responsible for what the guy did."

However, TMZ also noted that "sources connected with the group say Sipes was the aggressor in the VIP area and incited them as they left. They also say Drake and Odell had nothing to do with the fight."

Sipes filed a police report but decided not to pursue it.