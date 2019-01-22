NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol, Mike Conley Deals Being Considered by Grizzlies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 4: Marc Gasol #33 and Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies look on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 4, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have plummeted in the standings after losing 17 of their last 20 games. As a result, they will reportedly listen to trade offers for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. leading up to the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Tuesday, noting it is the "first time" the franchise will seriously consider offers for the two "cornerstone" pieces. He noted the Grizzlies have "reached a crossroads," and moving one or both players would allow them to jumpstart a rebuild after a disappointing past two months.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

