NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol, Mike Conley Deals Being Considered by Grizzlies

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have plummeted in the standings after losing 17 of their last 20 games. As a result, they will reportedly listen to trade offers for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. leading up to the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Tuesday, noting it is the "first time" the franchise will seriously consider offers for the two "cornerstone" pieces. He noted the Grizzlies have "reached a crossroads," and moving one or both players would allow them to jumpstart a rebuild after a disappointing past two months.

