Bruce Allen on Reuben Foster: 'I Don't Know Why We'd Expect a Suspension'

Washington general manager Bruce Allen does not think linebacker Reuben Foster will be suspended during the 2019 season.

"I don't know why we would suspect a suspension," he said, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. Allen also noted the team completed its investigation into the linebacker, although the NFL has not.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers two days after the San Francisco 49ers released him in December following his arrest at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida. Foster was arrested on one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

