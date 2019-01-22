Bruce Allen on Reuben Foster: 'I Don't Know Why We'd Expect a Suspension'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Foster’s ex-girlfriend tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he slapped her and pushed her during an incident in Tampa, Fla., that led to his arrest for domestic violence. Elissa Ennis says in an interview televised Thursday, Dec. 6, 3028, that Foster abused her three times, most recently last month in Tampa. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)
Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Washington general manager Bruce Allen does not think linebacker Reuben Foster will be suspended during the 2019 season. 

"I don't know why we would suspect a suspension," he said, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan. Allen also noted the team completed its investigation into the linebacker, although the NFL has not.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers two days after the San Francisco 49ers released him in December following his arrest at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida. Foster was arrested on one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Bruce Allen: If Anyone Can Come Back, It’s Alex Smith

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Bruce Allen: If Anyone Can Come Back, It’s Alex Smith

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Chiefs Rumored to Have Interest in Rex Ryan for DC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Rumored to Have Interest in Rex Ryan for DC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Fire DC Sutton After Playoff Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Fire DC Sutton After Playoff Loss

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Skills Showdown Rosters Announced

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Skills Showdown Rosters Announced

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report