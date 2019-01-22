Dodgers Trade Rumors: Prospect Keibert Ruiz Discussed in J.T. Realmuto Talks

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

The J.T. Realmuto trade rumblings aren't going away, with the Los Angeles Dodgers still connected to the All-Star catcher.

Per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, the Dodgers remain engaged in trade talks for Realmuto with catching prospect Keibert Ruiz being discussed as a potential return chip for the Miami Marlins.

