Dodgers Trade Rumors: Prospect Keibert Ruiz Discussed in J.T. Realmuto Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 10: Catcher J.T. Realmuto #11 of the Miami Marlins hits a double in the bottom of 7th inning during the game two of the Japan and MLB All Stars at Tokyo Dome on November 10, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)
Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

The J.T. Realmuto trade rumblings aren't going away, with the Los Angeles Dodgers still connected to the All-Star catcher. 

Per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, the Dodgers remain engaged in trade talks for Realmuto with catching prospect Keibert Ruiz being discussed as a potential return chip for the Miami Marlins

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

