Cole Beasley: Cowboys Front Office 'Pushes ' Who Gets the Ball on Offense

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) jogs onto the field before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While most NFL teams run their offense by putting the ball in the hands of their best players, wide receiver Cole Beasley offered insight into how the Dallas Cowboys go against the grain.

Engaging with fans on Twitter, Beasley noted the Cowboys front office makes it known to the coaching staff who they want to touch the ball.

Prior to that comment, Beasley said "utilization is more important than money" when a fan noted he was torn by wanting to see the 29-year-old stay in Dallas or go to a situation that pays him what he's worth. 

The Cowboys didn't exactly marginalize Beasley, but his opportunities varied significantly on a week-to-week basis in 2018. In 12 of 18 games last season, including the playoffs, he was either targeted at least six times or no more than three times. 

Beasley will be able to find out the situation that best utilizes his skills this offseason as he becomes an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. 

Related

    Jones: Cowboys Still Undecided Offensive Job Titles

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jones: Cowboys Still Undecided Offensive Job Titles

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Chiefs Rumored to Have Interest in Rex Ryan for DC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Rumored to Have Interest in Rex Ryan for DC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Fire DC Sutton After Playoff Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Fire DC Sutton After Playoff Loss

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Skills Showdown Rosters Announced

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Skills Showdown Rosters Announced

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report