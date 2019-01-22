Anthony Martial Says He Is 'Very Happy' at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has expressed his delight with his form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international has been a regular in the Norwegian's starting XI, with the 23-year-old forming an exciting attacking trio with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

The group was inconsistent under former coach Jose Mourinho. However, the young superstars are showing their best under a new regime.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (h/t the Manchester Evening NewsCharlotte Duncker), Martial declared he's pleased with his current playing time.

"I'm happy, I'm playing more now this season than I was previously," Martial said. "So hopefully that can continue. I want to continue scoring goals and obviously that will have the effect of helping the team, so as long as I'm playing I am very happy."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Anthony Martial of Manchester United is challenged by Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur of Tottenham Hotspur as he shoots during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester Unit
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Frenchman often struggled under Mourinho, with the veteran boss' tactics suffocating United's dynamic attackers.

Last season saw Martial omitted from the France squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, forcing the player to watch from home as his nation won the tournament.

Mourinho's use of Martial was often questionable. He made the forward track back into positions that exposed weaknesses in his game.

CARDIFF, WALES - DECEMBER 22: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interim Manager of Manchester United embraces Anthony Martial of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester United at Cardiff City Stadium
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Solskjaer has the Parisian playing in his favoured role on the flank, allowing Rashford to have an extended run as the club's primary No. 9.

Martial also hailed his new manager's impact at the Theatre of Dreams.

"He gives us lots of advice for sure, it's very good for young players like us," he said. "It gives us opportunity to learn from his good advice."

James Robson of the London Evening Standard reported United are "increasingly confident" they will secure Martial's long-term future with the club. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly keen for Martial and David De Gea to pen new contracts after Mourinho's exit.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United shakes hands with goalscorer Anthony Martial of Manchester United as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on January
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Martial visibly cut a lonely figure at United last term. Mourinho did not have the patience to develop the forward and grew tired of his lack of power.

However, the former Monaco prodigy is now playing with freedom, scoring nine goals in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term. His performances could even help Solskjaer land the manager's role in a full-time capacity next season.

