Brie Bella Details 'Deep Depression' After Kicking Liv Morgan in Face on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Brie Bella said she went into a "deep depression" after inadvertently injuring Liv Morgan during a match on Raw last September.

Morgan suffered a concussion after Bella kicked her in the head. In an interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, Bella revealed how she "got bullied really bad" as a result of the incident, which had a significant impact on her personally:

"I went into deep depression. I didn't know if I was going to be able to go back to work. All the horrible things people were saying about me, I felt a thousand times worse than the things they thought of me and I really had to sit down and think to myself, 'Brie, you're a mother' and if Birdie was in this situation would you want her to feel this bad or would you want her to stand up to it and be like 'Screw you guys?'"

Bella told Chase she thought it was important to open up about the situation so fans would have a better understanding of what she was going through behind the scenes.

Bella's husband, WWE champion Daniel Bryan, referenced the abuse she had received online and defended her by saying what happened in the ring between her and Morgan wasn't an uncommon occurrence.

While Bella had a crisis of confidence immediately after her Raw match with Morgan, she competed at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in a six-woman tag team match.

She also took part in the return match on Raw on Oct. 8 and stood by her sister's side when Nikki Bella challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at the Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28.