Brie Bella Details 'Deep Depression' After Kicking Liv Morgan in Face on WWE Raw

Brie Bella Details 'Deep Depression' After Kicking Liv Morgan in Face on WWE RawJanuary 22, 2019
WWE star Brie Bella said she went into a "deep depression" after inadvertently injuring Liv Morgan during a match on Raw last September.
Morgan suffered a concussion after Bella kicked her in the head. In an interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, Bella revealed how she "got bullied really bad" as a result of the incident, which had a significant impact on her personally:
"I went into deep depression. I didn't know if I was going to be able to go back to work. All the horrible things people were saying about me, I felt a thousand times worse than the things they thought of me and I really had to sit down and think to myself, 'Brie, you're a mother' and if Birdie was in this situation would you want her to feel this bad or would you want her to stand up to it and be like 'Screw you guys?'"
Bella told Chase she thought it was important to open up about the situation so fans would have a better understanding of what she was going through behind the scenes.
Bella's husband, WWE champion Daniel Bryan, referenced the abuse she had received online and defended her by saying what happened in the ring between her and Morgan wasn't an uncommon occurrence.
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example, I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself...
Daniel Bryan @WWEDanielBryan
Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying
While Bella had a crisis of confidence immediately after her Raw match with Morgan, she competed at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in a six-woman tag team match.
She also took part in the return match on Raw on Oct. 8 and stood by her sister's side when Nikki Bella challenged Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at the Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28.
Roundup: English's New Job, Bryan Rips 205 Live Star, More